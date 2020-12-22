Newcastle fire: Fireworks put through letterbox of 13th floor flat
Five people were rescued from a 13th floor flat after fireworks were pushed through a letterbox and set alight.
Firefighters were called to the Todds Nook flats in Elswick, Newcastle, at 23:30 GMT on Monday.
Five people were led to safety, but no-one required hospital treatment.
There was "minimal smoke damage" to the property, a spokeswoman for the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said. Northumbria Police is treating the blaze as arson.
A force spokesman said: "The incident caused some damage to the letterbox and door but thankfully nobody was seriously injured."
A small number of fireworks had been tied together, police added.
Five appliances were sent to the scene, in the city's west end, including an aerial ladder platform.
Police are appealing for information.
