June Sanderson killing: Son detained under Mental Health Act
A man who attacked his mother while having a schizophrenic episode has been detained under the Mental Heath Act.
June Sanderson, 73, died from a brain bleed on 2 August, five days after being attacked by Steven Sanderson.
The 36-year-old of Wellington Street, Blyth, was first charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH, then murder.
But it was determined he was unfit to stand trial and a hearing of fact at Newcastle Crown Court ruled his actions caused his mother's death.
He has been placed under a hospital order.
A statement from her family said: "The effects of this have impacted on family relationships.
"We have struggled for some time to deal with Steven's mental health and tried to support him, and it is now that we have seen the tragic consequences of that poor mental health.
"We are devastated by the loss of our mam, but we do hope that Steven receives the help that he needs and one day comes to terms with his actions."
During the hearing, the court was told how Ms Sanderson of Cowpen, Blyth, had visited her son's address when she was grabbed and attacked.
She managed to escape and was helped by several passers-by who noticed she was injured and called an ambulance.
Following the hearing, Det Insp Graeme Dodds of Northumbria Police, said: "Cases like this are always very difficult for all those involved and I would like to praise the dignity of the Sanderson family throughout these proceedings."