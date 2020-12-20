'On-the-go' sanitiser gets Newcastle Airport trial
A device that allows people to sanitise their hands on the go is being trialled at Newcastle Airport.
The Flo-San unit releases a fine mist that coats users' hands as they walk past, even if carrying a bag or phone.
Entrepreneur Kieran Dougan came up with the idea after his research found that less than 1% of people moving through railway stations were using the "stop-and-dispense" hand sanitiser units.
If successful the units could be rolled out to other locations.
'Greater ease'
Mr Dougan said: "It was clear to me that in a location as busy as a train station, people just don't have the time to stop and queue to use the normal hand sanitiser dispensers.
"What is needed for the long term is a system which allows people to sanitise their hands as they move through the station, with even greater ease and speed than passing through a ticket barrier system.
"That is what Flo-San aims to achieve - it is designed to sanitise hands without stopping, even if carrying a bag or phone."
The unit was developed in collaboration with academics at Northumbria University and engineers from British Engines, using an award of more than £280,000 from a fund supporting projects aimed at helping the UK rebuild after the effects of Covid-19.
