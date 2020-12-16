Newcastle and London terror convicts' sentences challenged
- Published
A man who incited a German terror cell to commit mass murder has had his jail term challenged by the attorney general.
Lawyers for Suella Braverman told the Court of Appeal the nine-year minimum term for Fatah Abdullah, from Newcastle, was too lenient.
They also challenged the 14-year minimum term given to Safiyya Shaikh, from West London, for plotting a terror attack at St Paul's Cathedral.
The ruling will be given later.
Abdullah, 35, was sentenced to life imprisonment in June after pleading guilty to inciting terrorism overseas and engaging in conduct in preparation to assist others to commit terrorist acts.
Between 9 April and 11 December 2018, the Iranian national had encouraged Omar Babek and Ahmed Hussein to plan terror attacks in Germany, including driving a car into a crowd, attacking people with a meat cleaver and causing an explosion.
Shaikh, 37, admitted preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications on the internet.
Representing Ms Braverman, Alison Morgan QC told the court that Abdullah, who lived in Arthur's Hill, should have been given a 12-year minimum term and Shaikh, from Hayes, a minimum term of 18 and a half years.
Lawyers representing Abdullah and Shaikh disagreed and argued for Ms Braverman's challenge to be dismissed.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.