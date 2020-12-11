Appeal after cat beaten and thrown off Newcastle bridge
A cat which was beaten against the ground and thrown off a bridge probably did not survive the attack, police have said.
Officers said they have "horrendous" footage which shows the pet being beaten in Stratford Road, Heaton, Newcastle at 18:30 GMT on Thursday.
It also shows the cat, believed to be called Toulouse, being thrown from Burn Bridge and being put in a back pack.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
Neighbourhood Sgt Craig Brown, of Northumbria Police, said: "We have reviewed CCTV that shows the attack and it really is horrific and unprovoked.
"It does not appear that Toulouse has survived the ordeal and it is even more upsetting for the owners that the offender has then taken the body away.
"Cases of animal cruelty are police matters and we are treating this attack as a criminal offence."
