Sean Mason Penshaw death: Man found guilty of murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering of a man found seriously injured outside a block of flats.
Sean Mason, 55, died in hospital shortly after being found on Avondale Avenue in Penshaw in May.
Wayne Froud, 36, of Wensleydale Avenue in Penshaw, denied murder but was found guilty after a two week trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Steven Milroy, 47, of Avondale Avenue in Penshaw, who also pleaded not guilty, was convicted of manslaughter.
Both men will be sentenced later this month.
