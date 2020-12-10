Andrew Mather death: Wayne Miller found guilty of Sunderland murder
- Published
A man has been convicted of beating his girlfriend's uncle to death.
Andrew Mather, 48, was found dead at his home on Aintree Road, Sunderland in June.
Wayne Miller, of Dene Street in the city, brutally attacked him and left him with "unsurvivable" head injuries, Northumbria Police said.
The 32-year-old then took a "trophy photograph", Northumbria Police said. Det Insp Graeme Barr called the attack "an appalling act of violence".
"Miller took a trophy picture of his injured victim on his phone before leaving the scene, changing his clothes and then returning to deliver a further and unfortunately fatal attack on Mr Mather, who was by then utterly defenceless," he said.
Miller called police from a phone box the day after the attack, saying he was concerned Mr Mather was not answering his door.
The pair had had a fight but Mr Mather was fine when he left him, Miller said.
He later denied murder, claiming self-defence, but was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 15 December.
