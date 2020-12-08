BBC News

Cocaine worth £15k found by South Shields meter workman

Published
image copyrightNorthumbria Police
image captionPolice said drugs paraphernalia including a set of scales was also seized

A workman found £15,000 worth of cocaine inside a house while installing an electricity meter, police have said.

Officers were called to a house on Richmond Road, South Shields earlier, after plastic bags containing white powder were discovered.

Northumbria Police said the powder was cocaine worth about £15,000.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply, and has been released under investigation.

Police said drugs paraphernalia, including a set of scales, wasalso seized.

Related Topics

  • South Shields
  • Northumbria Police