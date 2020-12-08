BBC News

Covid-19 vaccine: First jabs given in Newcastle and Middlesbrough

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media
image captionDr Hari Shukla said he was proud to participate "in this very important activity"

An 87-year-old grandfather who received one of the first coronavirus vaccines said he felt it was his duty to "do whatever I can to help".

Dr Hari Shukla, who was given his jab at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, said "the whole world is looking at us to see how things go".

The Pfizer/BioNTech jab is being given first to over 80s and some NHS staff.

South Tees Hospitals Trust chairman Alan Downey said the first vaccinations had been a "huge logistical effort".

One of the first to be given the jab at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough was Margaret Dixon, from Redcar, who said she was "looking forward to being free and being able to go to the shops".

"I've not been in one since March," she said.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionDr Shukla was given his jab at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with his wife Ranjan

Dr Shukla, who has nine grandchildren, said he was proud to participate in "this very important activity".

"I don't take this for granted because hundreds of people have worked for this vaccine day and night to make sure we got the vaccines in good time, so the lives of people can be saved," he said.

"We are absolutely grateful to almighty God for giving us such a wonderful health service, which I feel is the best in the world."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionRace relations campaigner Dr Shukla was made a CBE in 2016

The vaccination programme aims to protect the older and most vulnerable first before being extended to other groups.

The government has issued guidance on the order of priority.

People have been asked to wait until they are contacted and not to turn up at hospitals expecting to be vaccinated.

A Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust spokeswoman said a woman in her 90s had come to hospital, having watched the news.

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen tweeted it was a "momentous day in our fight against the coronavirus".

"We must all still follow the rules, but there is light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

The government has secured 800,000 doses of this vaccine so far and placed orders for 40 million in total.

This is enough for 20 million people, as two doses are needed, but most are not expected to be available until next year.

The vaccine is given as two injections, 21 days apart, with full immunity reached seven days after the second dose.

It is not yet known how long immunity lasts, or whether it stops people from passing on the virus.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19 vaccine: First person receives Pfizer jab in UK

    Published
    22 minutes ago

  • Covid: UK vaccination programme getting under way

    Published
    9 hours ago

  • Coronavirus: Vaccine rollout 'marathon not a sprint' - Powis

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Covid-19: UK 'confident' of having 800,000 vaccine doses by next week

    Published
    3 days ago

  • Covid: First batch of vaccines arrives in the UK

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Covid-19: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine judged safe for use in UK

    Published
    5 days ago