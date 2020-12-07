Sunderland thief jailed for crimes hours after getting a suspended sentence
- Published
A Christmas tree thief who went on a crime spree just hours after being spared a prison term has been jailed.
Aaron Richardson, 31, was given an eight-week suspended sentence on 16 November for breaking into a car.
Hours later, he broke into a Honda stealing cash and a bank card.
Richardson, from Sunderland, was jailed for 24 weeks at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court after he admitted theft from a motor vehicle and stealing two Christmas trees from a supermarket.
Northumbria Police said Richardson had "brought misery to families across Sunderland" and he would "spend Christmas behind bars".
A spokesman said soon after his release from court on 16 November, he targeted the Honda on Markham Street.
'Pain and anguish'
He then tried to use the stolen bank card in a shop in Hendon but the transaction was declined.
Richardson, of Ridley Terrace, also admitted fraud by false representation and the theft of the Christmas trees from Asda in Leechmere.
Sgt Craig Sherriff said: "Aaron Richardson has been a drain on our resources and his widespread offending has caused a lot of pain and anguish to families across Wearside.
"He has consistently shown a total disregard for his victims and the law, committing his most recent offence just hours after leaving court with a suspended sentence."
Sgt Sherriff also urged householders to be "extra vigilant" for burglars and thieves over the coming weeks and not to leave Christmas presents or shopping on display in cars.
