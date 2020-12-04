Liam Wright jailed for Sunderland Carl Loughran killing
A man who punched a father to the ground and left him to die has been jailed for five years and four months.
Carl Loughran, 36, died two days after being hit four times by Liam Wright in Sunderland on 1 August.
Northumbria Police said Wright's fourth punch was a "killer blow" as it caused Mr Loughran to fall and hit his head on the pavement.
Wright, 33, of Rangoon Road, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting manslaughter.
A police spokesman said: "With his victim fighting for his life in the road, Wright then left him for dead and walked away from the scene."
'Sobering reality'
Mr Loughran suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury in the attack and died in hospital, police said.
Det Insp Barry Mcatominey said Wright had been "the aggressor" and "took the decision to swing four punches" at the "much-loved dad" after the pair had a "verbal altercation" at about 15:30 BST on Borough Road.
He added: "The impact of that fourth blow caused Carl to fall backwards and hit his head off the pavement, suffering injuries that he was unable to survive from.
"Wright could have walked away, and if he had, Carl would still be alive today.
"That's the sobering reality and something that the defendant must carry on his conscience."
