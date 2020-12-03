Turkey airport fall man's sister seeks anxiety awareness from Jet2
The sister of a man who died after being taken off a flight following erratic behaviour says there needs to be more support for people with mental health issues.
Andrew Westlake died after he vaulted a barrier and fell 30ft (9m) at Dalaman Airport in Turkey after being removed from a Jet2 flight in May 2018.
His sister Samantha said he would still be alive if he had been supported by staff after his removal.
Jet2 said Mr Westlake was offered help.
After an inquest earlier this week into the death of the 30-year-old, from Annfield Plain, coroner James Thompson said he would write to the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority about what more could be done to help passengers who are taken off flights with apparent mental health issues.
Ms Westlake said her brother just "wanted to come home", adding: "If Andrew had been left on that Jet2 flight, or given support when he come off the Jet2 flight, we would have him home today."
"Anxiety and mental health is such a big thing," she said.
"If someone just took the time to speak to that person and maybe dig into a little bit of the background that could prevent it happening again."
She said her brother was a "typical young man" who "enjoyed life" and "loved his daughter", adding: "He was a happy soul but he did have his down days."
A Jet2 spokesman said the safety of passengers was "our number one priority".
He said: "Where we are required to make the difficult decision to disembark a passenger from a flight, our highly trained teams will follow strict systems of communication and procedures, which focus on the safety and welfare of all customers and colleagues, including the individual who is disembarked.
"Additional assistance and support was also offered to Mr Westlake."
