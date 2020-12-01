Esther Dingley: Pyrenees search enters day nine
- Published
The partner of a British woman missing in the Pyrenees has vowed to keep searching for her until "the sun goes down".
Esther Dingley, 37, last messaged her partner Dan Colegate via WhatsApp on 22 November, when she was on top of Pic de Sauvegarde on the France-Spain border.
She had been due to return from her solo walking trek on Wednesday.
Mr Colegate said there was still no sign of her despite "extensive" searches on both sides of the border.
French authorities said six search teams had been out looking for her.
In a message on social media, Mr Colegate said: "I just wanted to write a short thank you for all of the support and messages that have arrived in the past few days.
"I want to write a more complete update soon, but as of now there is still no sign of Esther anywhere in the area she was intending to explore, despite extensive searching from both sides of the border.
"I'm going to do some more walking myself now before the sun goes down."
Ms Dingley had been travelling in the couple's camper van while Mr Colegate stayed at a farm in the Gascony area of France.
The weekend she set out on the trek, the couple's story about their adventures around Europe in the camper van since 2014 was published by BBC News.
Ms Dingley had started walking from Benasque in Spain on Saturday and had planned to spend Sunday night at Refuge de Venasque in France, Mr Colegate said.
Mr Colegate, who has gone to the Luchon area to help look for his partner of 18 years, said she had been away for a month and their last conversation had been about "how excited we were to see each other as this was her last trip before driving back".
The couple had lived in Durham before deciding to pack up their lives and go travelling after Mr Colegate nearly died from an infection.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.