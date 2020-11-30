Furrowfield teachers to strike over 'management bullying'
Teachers at a residential school for children with special educational needs are going on strike because of "management bullying".
Members of the NASUWT at Furrowfield School in Gateshead are to strike for 10 days due to "threatening and unprofessional" management.
Gateshead Council said it was "disappointed" by the strike, which starts on Tuesday.
It is understood about eight of the school's 70 workers will be on strike.
Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said the union had been attempting to work with the employer to address the concerns of members over the last year.
"But despite our efforts no meaningful actions have been taken to resolve the problem of unacceptable and threatening behaviour from management towards our members," he said.
"Therefore, teachers have been left with no choice but to resort to strike action.
"The health and wellbeing of our members has deteriorated significantly as a result of the sustained culture of bullying and intimidation."
Further strikes are due to be held on 8, 9, 15 and 16 December and 12, 19, 20, 26 and 27 January.
A spokesman for the council said a "formal independent review" of the complaints is in process and will "conclude and report in due course".
"Furrowfield is a good school that deals with some of our most vulnerable pupils so we will be taking all necessary steps to ensure those children's needs are safeguarded during this action," he said.
"The vast majority of teaching and support staff will be attending school and working as normal."
