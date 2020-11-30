British man died 'in fall' at Dalaman airport in Turkey
A man died in a fall at a Turkish airport after being asked to leave a flight home, an inquest has heard.
Andrew Westlake from Annfield Plain, had been on holiday with family, but was asked to leave their hotel after a series of rows.
An inquest at Crook in County Durham heard he later boarded his flight home at Dalaman Airport in May 2018.
But he was asked to get off because of his "strange" behaviour and later died in a fall, the hearing heard.
After being told to leave his hotel Mr Westlake went to the Honorary British Consulate in Marmaris and told staff he wanted to go to the airport.
He was given charity money to buy food and to cover his bus fare to the airport, coroner James Thompson was told.
Mr Westlake's partner had been on the flight he was asked to leave, but was not sitting with him and did not see what happened when he was removed from the plane.
Zuhal Mete, a Jet2 customer co-ordinator at the airport, said she met Mr Westlake when he was brought off the aircraft and that he had been at the airport for two days.
She said Mr Westlake looked scared and was "begging" her co-worker, saying "please don't hit me".
The colleague told her Mr Westlake was asked to leave the plane because he had been acting "strangely" and another passenger had "not been happy" about his behaviour.
Ms Mete said that on the plane he had apparently complained about the air conditioning, saying he did not like the smell and it was "dangerous", the inquest heard.
She also said she offered him help to find accommodation, but she did not see him again after he went back into the main terminal.
She later received a phone call from the police saying Mr Westlake had fallen.
The hearing continues.
