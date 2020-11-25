Girl 'thrown from car bonnet' in Sunderland Morrisons car park
A teenage girl is fighting for life after being jolted from a car bonnet in a supermarket car park.
The 16-year-old suffered head injuries when she was thrown from a Fiat 500 at Morrisons in Seaburn, Sunderland.
Two other teenage girls, 16 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Police said the circumstances were "yet to be established" but that "all parties were known to each other".
The injured girl is in a critical condition at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Officers were alerted by supermarket staff at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
