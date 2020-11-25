Hays Travel: Hundreds line streets for John Hays' funeral
Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Sunderland to pay their respects to the founder of the UK's largest independent travel firm.
John Hays, of Hays Travel, died on 13 November after collapsing at the firm's head office in Sunderland.
On Tuesday several buildings around the city were lit up in the company's colours of orange and blue.
Hundreds paid their respects as the funeral procession made its way past the firm's offices in Keel Square.
In a statement, his family said: "We are overwhelmed by the thousands of wonderful tributes, offers of support and messages full of love that we have had.
"They have truly helped us all through these last few days."
The company, which has been in business for 40 years, famously took on more than 2,000 former Thomas Cook employees when that company went bust in October last year.
Leader of Sunderland City Council, Graeme Miller, said: "John was always deeply loyal and committed to Sunderland and the North East region and we thank him for that.
"I know many other people feel the same, and he was loved and admired by many people in the city and beyond."
The cortege travelled over the Wearmouth Bridge and then along St Mary's Boulevard in the city centre en route to the crematorium on Chester Road.
