Dangerous driving charge a year after Blyth crash death
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a crash.
Hannah Inman was a passenger in a Skoda Fabia which was in a collision with a HGV on Coniston Road in Blyth, Northumberland, on 1 October 2019.
The 21-year-old died in hospital of her injuries a short time later.
Northumbria Police said a 23-year-old, from Fishburn in County Durham, will appear before Bedlington Magistrates' Court on 7 December.