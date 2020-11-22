Caroline Kayll death: Paul Robson charged with Linton murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a teacher and the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy.
Caroline Kayll, 47, died in hospital after she and the boy were attacked at a home in Linton in Northumberland on 15 November.
The boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Paul Robson, 49, of Stanley Street in Wallsend, was arrested in Glasgow on Friday. He is due at Bedlington Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Ms Kayll worked at Atkinson House school in Seghill, Northumberland, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health issues.
Det Insp Graeme Barr said: "A murder investigation is always tragic for those involved and our thoughts go out to the families at this very difficult time.
"I'd like to thank those who have come forward with information to assist us with this case, and would appeal for anyone with further information - who has yet to do so - to get in touch."
