Caroline Kayll death: Search continues for suspect
- Published
A man suspected of murdering a school teacher is being searched for across both sides of the Scottish border.
Caroline Kayll, 47, was attacked at an address in Linton, Northumberland, on Sunday along with a 15-year-old boy, and died in hospital days later.
Paul Robson, 49, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, has been named by Northumbria Police as a man wanted in connection with the attacks.
It is thought he may be in Glasgow and inquiries are focusing on the city.
Police have been carrying out searches of the property, in Foxcover, as well as nearby drains as part of the investigation, the Chronicle has reported.
Ms Kayll worked as an English teacher at Atkinson House school, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health issues.
In a statement, the school in Seghill, Cramlington, said: "Our school community is saddened to hear the news of Caroline's passing.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time."
The teenage boy suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital.
Northumbria Police said he was not related to the teacher or the suspect.
Mr Robson, who knew Ms Kayll, is white, about 5ft 5in tall, slim, bald and wears glasses.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.