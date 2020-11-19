Murder probe launched after Northumberland assault victim dies
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of an assault victim.
Caroline Kayll, 47, was found at an address at Foxcover in Linton, Northumberland, on Sunday at about 21:00 GMT and later died in hospital.
Police say 49-year-old Paul Robson, of Wallsend, North Tyneside, is wanted in connection with the attack.
Officers believe he has travelled to Glasgow in recent days and search activity has been focused on the city.
He was known to Ms Kayll and is about 5ft 5in, slim, bald and wears glasses.
Ms Kayll was found injured along with a 15-year-old boy, who Northumbria Police say is not related to either her or Mr Robson.
His injuries were not life-threatening and he has been released from hospital.
A 58-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
