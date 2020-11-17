BBC News

South Tyneside Council leader Iain Malcolm steps down

image captionIain Malcolm was leader of Labour led-South Tyneside Council for 12 years

A long-standing North East council leader has quit his post and also resigned from the Labour Party.

Iain Malcolm began serving on South Tyneside Council in 1988 and had led the authority since 2008.

In August, an inquiry was launched after two council officers made a complaint about Mr Malcolm, saying they felt "fearful, bullied and controlled".

South Tyneside Council confirmed to the BBC that Mr Malcolm was standing down. He has been contacted for a comment.

He will also stand down as a councillor in his South Shields ward.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, a former borough councillor, broke the news about Mr Malcolm's departure, saying it was "long overdue" and provided an "opportunity for genuine change".

Deputy leader Tracey Dixon has stepped up as leader until Mr Malcolm's replacement is decided at the next council meeting, the BBC has been told.

A virtual meeting of Labour councillors is also said to have been held to discuss the next steps.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, one party insider said they hoped the move would provide a "fresh start" for the authority.

Independent councillor John Robertson, the leader of the opposition, said he wanted "an open and transparent council".

A Labour Party spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Iain Malcolm has left the Labour Party, but cannot comment further due to an ongoing investigation."

