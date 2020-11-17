North East's £6bn transport wish-list revealed
A proposed £6bn transport wish-list for the North East could reverse decades of "chronic under-investment", political leaders say.
Council chiefs are discussing about 300 draft plans, including extensions to the Tyne and Wear Metro.
Also included are major road upgrades and cycling schemes, which councillors and transport chiefs say could transform the area by 2035.
The government has been approached for comment.
The new North East Transport Plan proposes a £40m refurbishment of the Tyne Bridge and Central Motorway, as well as the introduction of a single ticket system across the region's public transport, new bus and cycle lanes and more electric vehicle charging points.
Longer-term schemes would include the dualling of the A1 north of Newcastle and the A66, improvements to the A19 and increasing East Coast Mainline capacity north of Newcastle to allow more frequent local stopping services.
'Clogged-up system'
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon, who chairs the North East Joint Transport Committee, hailed the plans as the "first time the whole of the region has come together" to produce a comprehensive vision for the future.
He said: "Despite Covid and the massive economic impact that will be long felt, it is clear that the government needs to invest to encourage and support recovery and regeneration across the whole of the UK."
An eight-week public consultation is due to be launched by the committee, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour's Mr Gannon denied the plans were "extravagant", adding "the chronic under-investment needs to be addressed".
He praised the Metro system, which was introduced in parts of Tyne and Wear in 1980, but warned "the initial vision was never followed through".
"It needed to connect to Durham, Chester-le-Street, Washington, south-east Northumberland and the Tyne Valley because otherwise it becomes a clogged-up system and you end up with massive congestion on the roads."
