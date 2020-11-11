Vehicle finance fraud: Six luxury cars worth £500,000 seized
Six luxury cars worth more than £500,000 have been seized in a vehicle finance fraud investigation.
Police took two Rolls Royces, a Porsche, a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and a Mercedes-Benz in Seaham, County Durham, on Tuesday.
Officers raided addresses in Weybourne Lea and Jubilee Avenue and searched a property in Middlesbrough.
A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering has been released under investigation.
The seizures were part of Operation Sentinel - a joint operation involving Durham, Northumbria and Cleveland Police.
Det Insp Mick Ryan said: "The searches were conducted in connection with an investigation into serious and organised fraud against vehicle finance companies.
"Everyone should be aware that obtaining finance by fraud is a serious offence, and the police will continue to work closely with the financial industry to identify and prosecute such activity."
