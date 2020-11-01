Three cannabis farms worth £1.5m uncovered on Wearside
- Published
Three cannabis farms with an estimated street value of £1.5m have been dismantled on Wearside.
More than 3,000 plants were seized during raids at addresses in Hendon, Ashbrooke and Hetton-le-Hole in the past month.
In one case officers were alerted by fire crews who had attended a blaze due to the electricity being by-passed.
Northumbria Police said an investigation was continuing into each of the discoveries.
Ch Insp Nicola Wearing described one of the properties as a "potential death trap", which no-one should have to live next door to.
She added: "These types of sophisticated operations often have links to serious and organised crime, with the money earned from them used to fund other criminality.
"Make no mistake; the three farms that we detected and dismantled will provide a dent in the pockets of organised criminals."