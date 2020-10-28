Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy 'receives violent threats' after school meals vote
- Published
A Conservative MP said he has received "politically motivated" threats of violence after voting against giving free school meals during the holidays.
Blyth Valley's Ian Levy said the social media comments since last week's Commons vote had been "distressing" to his family.
Mr Levy, who took the seat from Labour in 2019, said he "was fully behind" looking at different options.
Police said reports of "malicious communication" were being investigated.
The Northumbria force added that inquiries were ongoing.
'Plenty of time for debate'
The UK government extended free school meals to eligible children earlier this year during the Easter holidays and, after a high-profile campaign by England footballer Marcus Rashford, did the same for the summer holiday.
However, it has refused to do so again, saying it had already given money to councils in England to support families.
MPs voted to reject Labour's motion - which called for free school meals to be offered over the school holidays until Easter 2021 - by 322 votes to 261.
Mr Levy said: "The issue of free school meal provision in holidays clearly does need further debate and there is plenty of time ahead of Christmas to do that.
"What needs to be properly understood is how people are best supported and I am fully behind looking at different options.
"Debate does, though, have to take place in a reasonable manner whether it is in the House of Commons or on social media."
He added: "What is particularly sad is this has undoubtedly been politically motivated and orchestrated, with the majority of offensive comments and threats from people living outside of Blyth Valley."