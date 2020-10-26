Covid-19: North East to 'resist' tier 3 restrictions
Political leaders in north-east England say they will "resist any attempt" by the government to impose tier three coronavirus lockdown measures.
Council chiefs and business figures say infection rates are levelling off.
Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead and County Durham council areas are currently in tier two.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government declined to comment.
Last Thursday, an email from the Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick's private secretary said there "may shortly be a need" to impose stricter controls in the region.
However, in a new statement the local authority leaders were adamant tier two remains the "the right level for our communities", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Under current restrictions in the seven council areas, people from different households or social bubbles are banned from mixing in any indoor setting.
A move to the tier three category would force pubs and bars to close completely unless they are serving "substantial meals", and would prevent people staying overnight in other parts of the UK.
The leaders' statement said: "We are also continuing to lobby for additional support for all those businesses doing their utmost to operate in a Covid-secure manner in these difficult times without the need to move to tier three.
"We will carry on making the case for a more localised approach to test and trace, allowing us to capitalise on local expertise and knowledge of our communities, and work closely with the police to call for greater resource and support to enforce the guidance.
"We do not want to see harsher restrictions imposed on our residents by tier three and will resist any attempt by government to do so. This would have an even greater impact on our economy and our wellbeing."
