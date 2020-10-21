Covid-19: Football team fined for South Tyneside pub visit
- Published
Twelve members of a football team who claimed they were from the same household when they visited a pub have been fined.
Northumbria Police said the men, who have not been identified, were reported to officers by a "concerned" and "unconvinced" pub worker on Saturday.
Officers said the group showed a "flagrant disregard" for the rules.
South Tyneside is currently under tier 2 restrictions with people banned from meeting other households indoors.
Police said the group went to a pub, which is also not being identified, on Saturday night.
When a staff member challenged them, the group of men claimed to all be from the same household.
"Unconvinced, they called police to report the breach and when officers attended the men were all subsequently issued with fines," a force spokesman said.
Each of the men were fined £200, although it is £100 if paid within 14 days.
Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton said: "This group showed a flagrant disregard for the rules which are in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"Actions like this undermine the efforts being made by the majority of others in order to protect themselves, their family, friends and wider communities."
