Covid: More than 950 Durham University students test positive
- Published
More than 950 students at Durham University have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week.
The university said between 100 and 150 new cases had been confirmed daily in the seven days up to Wednesday, for a total of 958.
Six staff members have also been diagnosed within the past week.
A spokesman said all affected staff and students were self-isolating in accordance with NHS guidance and were "receiving our full support".
Two of the university's 17 colleges, St Mary's and Collingwood, had new restrictions imposed upon them on 8 October to try and limit the spread.
In the previous seven day-period, 219 new cases were confirmed in students across the university and three in staff.
Since the start of term, 1209 students and 11 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The spokesman said: "We are proactively and regularly monitoring and managing the situation with local and national public health experts and taking appropriate action where required.
"Our teaching and wider student experience activity continues both online and face-to-face, in Covid-secure settings."
The university has about 4,000 staff members and 20,500 students, some 2,500 of whom are studying online.
CURRENT EXPLAINERS (Lockdown look-up added 07/10/20)
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- PAY-PACKET SUPPORT: What will I be paid under the new scheme?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.