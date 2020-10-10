Newcastle's red squirrels feared extinct at breeding site
Red squirrels are feared to have died out in a city believed to be home to England's only remaining urban population.
The endangered species is mostly restricted to remote parts of Northumberland, Cumbria and the south coast.
Cameras at their last known breeding site in Newcastle have not captured any footage of the animals for months.
Campaigners said they were "heartbroken".
Rachel Locke, from Save Newcastle Wildlife, said Havannah Nature Reserve in Hazlerigg had been "their last stronghold in the city".
"We are deeply disappointed by Newcastle City Council and Urban Green Newcastle's lack of commitment to safeguarding the future of this UK endangered species," she said.
The group had warned new housing developments to the north of the city would threaten the squirrel population.
Newcastle City Council said it had funded support and monitoring of red squirrels at the reserve.
"We must acknowledge that this is set against a backdrop of their gradual decline across the country," a spokesperson said.
Urban Green Newcastle, which took over running Newcastle's green spaces from the city council in 2019, said it was focusing on "maintaining and managing the varied habitats" of the reserve and hoped the "red squirrel population will once more grow and thrive".
There are about 140,000 red squirrels in the UK compared to 2.5 million grey squirrels, which were introduced from North America in the 1800s and have replaced reds across almost all of England and Wales.
The Wildlife Trusts warn that red squirrels could become extinct in England in 10 years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In June vandals cut down trees, started fires and left beer bottles and food packets at the nature reserve.
During one 48 hour period firefighters were called out to the site five times.
