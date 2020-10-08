Coronavirus: Newcastle police called to 500 rule breaches
- Published
Police have been called to more than 500 incidents of Covid-19 rule breaches in Newcastle in the past two weeks.
Two women were fined £1,000, one for not self-isolating after testing positive and another for shopping when she was supposed to be in quarantine.
A total of 503 reports were received of people breaking lockdown in the city over the fortnight period, resulting in 156 fines or summonses being issued.
Northumbria Police said there had been a "significant" rise in action taken.
Since 30 September, as part of tougher government coronavirus restrictions, residents in several north-east England council areas have been banned from mixing with anyone outside their household or social bubble in any indoor setting.
Ch Supt Ged Noble said the increase in action being taking against people flouting local lockdown rules was higher compared to earlier this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The force confirmed earlier on Thursday that, across the entire police area, it had arrested four people and issued 137 fines in the previous 48 hours.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.