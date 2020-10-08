Coronavirus: Another 1,600 Newcastle students test positive
A further 1,600 students have tested positive for coronavirus at Newcastle's two universities.
Newcastle University said 1,003 students and 12 members of staff were confirmed to have Covid-19 in the past week, compared with 94 last Friday.
There were also 619 new cases at Northumbria University, which last week said 770 people had contracted the illness since mid-September.
Both universities have moved the majority of teaching online.
Newcastle said the "overwhelming majority" of cases had arisen from social and residential settings and it was "confident" appropriate measures were in place to protect everyone on campus.
Students who are isolating or in quarantine receive a help package including access to mental health support, food vouchers and help with laundry, it added.
Northumbria said it was "continuing to make extensive efforts" to provide support for its self-isolating students with online concierge services or food parcels delivered by staff and the Students' Union.
The organisations' move to online teaching was announced on Wednesday and came after Northumbria staff voted to ballot for strike action over worries about face-to-face lectures.
The switch will be reviewed on 23 October.
Meanwhile, about 20 miles (32km) away at Durham University, students living at two of its 17 colleges have been asked to remain on the campus and to only attend activities managed by the university for the next seven days.
It comes after about 50 of the 300 students living at St Mary's College and about 50 of the 500 at Collingwood College tested positive.
