Northumbria Police drugs warning after four deaths
Four people died in suspected drugs-related incidents over the weekend, sparking an urgent warning about the dangers of illegal substances.
Two 18-year-old women and a man, 21, died in Newcastle, and another man, 18, in Washington, Northumbria Police said.
Post-mortem examinations are yet to take place but the force said drugs were "suspected to have been a factor".
Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison urged "anybody thinking about taking drugs to not take the risk".
He said: "First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have sadly died.
"Although our investigations are still at a very early stage and we continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, we are warning people against taking drugs.
"We would urge anybody thinking about taking drugs to please not take the risk. The consequences could cost you your life.
"If anyone has any information about who has supplied the drugs in question then we would also encourage them to contact us at the earliest opportunity."
On Sunday, the force said a man had been arrested after an 18-year-old female student was found dead in Newcastle.
However, it has not yet been confirmed if this is one of the deaths which led to the drugs warning.