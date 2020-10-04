Man arrested after woman dies at Newcastle student village
- Published
An 18-year-old woman has died at a student village.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Richardson Road, Newcastle, just after 06:00 BST on Saturday.
Her death is not believed to be related to Covid-19, Northumbria Police said. Her next of kin has been informed.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death and is on police bail while the investigation continues.
No further details about his arrest have been released.
A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries into the circumstances around her death are ongoing.
"The investigation is at an early stage but this is not believed to be a Covid-19 related death."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.