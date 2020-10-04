Coxhoe crash leaves driver dead
- Published
A driver has died in a crash between a car and van.
The 38-year-old man died at the scene when the grey Honda Civic he was driving collided with a dark blue Ford Transit van in Coxhoe on Friday.
The crash happened at about 21:00 BST on the B6291 in Coxhoe at the junction with Park Hill, Durham Police said.
The 28-year-old man who had been driving the van has been arrested in connection with the crash, a spokeswoman said.
Officers have not said what the man was arrested on suspicion of and he has been released while inquiries continue.
A woman in her 20s, who was a passenger in the Transit van, suffered injuries which were not serious and was taken to University Hospital of North Durham by paramedics.
A Nissan Qashqai, which was parked nearby, was also damaged in the crash.
Police urged anyone who saw the vehicles being driven before the crash to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.