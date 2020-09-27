Covid-19: Four arrested at Newcastle anti-lockdown protest Published duration 25 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright YouTube/Micky Cassidy image caption The protest took place at Grey's Monument, Newcastle

Four people have been arrested in relation to breaches of Covid-19 regulations following an anti-lockdown protest in Newcastle city centre.

Two men were also fined for not adhering to rules put in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Northumbria Police said it had been aware of a planned protest at Grey's Monument on Saturday.

Those arrested were confirmed as a 70-year-old woman and three men aged 26, 58 and 59.

The protest attracted a small crowd with placards and speakers using megaphones.

Health protection regulations allowed gatherings for the purpose of protest but they must meet strict requirements, police said.

Ch Insp Nicola Wearing said: "We recognise the right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, which police uphold and facilitate.