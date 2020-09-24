Tyneside Cinema chiefs step down amid abuse failure review Published duration 41 minutes ago

image caption The Tyneside Cinema will stay closed until after the review is published

Two bosses of an independent cinema are stepping down amid a review into the handling of abuse allegations.

The review's findings are due to be published in the next few weeks.

Chairwoman Lucy Armstrong and chief executive Holli Keeble said it was "right we move aside".

The cinema will not reopen until the review is published, said Ms Armstrong, who will step down once the findings are released.

Ms Keeble will leave "in the coming days".

Ms Armstrong said the pair were "deeply concerned by the distressing reports of sexual abuse and bullying" shared by employees on social media which prompted the investigation.

She said a "new team" would take over.

Ms Keeble said: "Undoubtedly serious mistakes have been made and the review is looking at every aspect of people's experiences, both past and present, to learn those lessons."