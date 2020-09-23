BBC News

Covid: Greggs factory closes amid outbreak

image captionGreggs said a "small number" of staff at its Longbenton site had tested positive for Covid-19
A Greggs factory has ceased production after an outbreak of coronavirus.
The bakery chain said a "small number" of workers at its Longbenton site, near Newcastle, had tested positive for Covid-19.
It was unable to confirm how many of the 300 staff employed at the site were affected.
The site at Balliol Business Park will undergo a "thorough clean", a spokesman said, adding that Greggs "do not foresee" any stock shortages in shops.
No date for re-opening has yet been set.
