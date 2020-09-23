Covid: Greggs factory closes amid outbreak
- Published
A Greggs factory has ceased production after an outbreak of coronavirus.
The bakery chain said a "small number" of workers at its Longbenton site, near Newcastle, had tested positive for Covid-19.
It was unable to confirm how many of the 300 staff employed at the site were affected.
The site at Balliol Business Park will undergo a "thorough clean", a spokesman said, adding that Greggs "do not foresee" any stock shortages in shops.
No date for re-opening has yet been set.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
- JOBS: How will I be kept safe at work?
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
- Published
- 2 hours ago
- Published
- 19 hours ago
- Published
- 1 day ago