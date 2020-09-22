Newcastle cemetery: Bid to indentify mystery man who tended graves Published duration 36 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The man was regularly seen tending graves in All Saints Cemetery in Jesmond

Police are trying to identify a "kind-hearted" volunteer who died while tidying graves in a cemetery.

The man, who was about 60, was found unresponsive in All Saints Cemetery in Jesmond, Newcastle, at about 17:00 BST on Friday.

Northumbria Police said he had no wallet or anything to identify him and are appealing for the public's help.

A spokesman the man is believed to have died of natural causes and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The mystery man, who was 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall, white, of a medium build and with thinning grey hair, was regularly seen tending graves but no-one knew his name, witnesses told police.

'Kind soul'

Det Insp Jonathan May said: "It appears the man was a frequent visitor to the cemetery and out of the kindness of his own heart would often be seen sprucing up gravesides.

"On the day in question, he had brought his own tools to the cemetery and had been cutting back hedges around the gravestones when he collapsed and died.

"Sadly, despite his frequent visits, cemetery staff were unaware of the gentleman's name and which graveside he would often visit.

"We have so far been unable to identify the man and we are therefore appealing to the public for their help in identifying the kind hearted cemetery visitor.

"It's vitally important that we ID this kind soul as soon as possible so he too can be laid to rest."