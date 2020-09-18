Family of Gateshead man hit by car to 'cherish memories' Published duration 11 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Paul Sammons "lived life to the fullest" and "left the world with no regrets", his family said

A man who died in an alleged hit and run was "one-in-a-million", his family said.

Paul Sammons, 31, was struck by a car at Dunston Enterprise Park in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, shortly after 08:00 BST on Wednesday.

Paying tribute his family said he had a "massive heart and massive personality".

Paul Mallaby, 36, of Ouston, County Durham, has been charged with murder and appeared in court earlier.

Mr Sammons, of Teams in Gateshead, died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Family first

Northumbria Police said he was hit by a Renault Megane outside Malla's Sizzling Snacks takeaway and the driver failed to stop.

Mr Sammons' family said they would "cherish the memories they made close to their heart".

"He was a one in a million brother, son, uncle and dad who always put his family before himself. He lived his life to the fullest and he left the world with no regrets."

Mr Mallaby was remanded in custody by South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. The case will next be heard at Newcastle Crown Court on 22 September.

A number of other people were also arrested over the death.

Police have released four men while their investigations continue, and a woman and a man have been released with no further action to be taken against them.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.