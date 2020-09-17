Coronavirus: Newcastle's socially distanced gigs called off Published duration 53 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption Fans have been given their own viewing platforms to prevent close contact with other gig-goers

A series of outdoor socially distanced gigs have been cancelled after tighter coronavirus restrictions were announced for the North East.

Jack Savoretti and Kaiser Chiefs were among the acts due to play at Newcastle's Gosforth Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A concert by Chase and Status will go ahead as planned on Thursday evening.

The measures, in place from midnight, ban mixing with other households and pubs will close early.

Van Morrison, The Libertines, Ronan Keating and comedian Jimmy Carr have all performed in the weeks since.

image copyright PA Media image caption About 2,500 tickets sold out in minutes when it was announced Sam Fender would perform

However, organisers SSD announced the final events, also including Bongo's Bingo and Declan McKenna, "will sadly no longer go ahead".

Steve Davis, from the company, said Newcastle had been "the leading light for the live music industry" amid its current struggles.

"It is extremely disappointing to have to cancel these final shows at the end of what has been an incredible six-week run of successfully socially distanced concerts.

"We have complied with all government guidance to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our audience, artists and crew throughout.

"Unfortunately, due to the rise of infection in the North East, we must comply with the council's and the government's latest advice.

"This should not take away from the fact that the people of the North East and from all over the world have embraced this pioneering run of shows."