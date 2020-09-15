Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Bellingham
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Northumberland.
The 60-year-old man's Honda bike and an Audi A4 estate collided near Buteland Farm, Bellingham, Hexham, shortly after 16:00 BST on Monday.
The rider, from Gateshead, was airlifted to hospital where he died. The car driver was not injured.
Sgt Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police, said officers were working to establish the circumstances leading up to the crash, and he appealed for witnesses.