Druridge bay WW2 pillbox disguised as crumbling cottage listed

image copyright Historic England Archive image caption Historic England said it was "paramount" invaders of Druridge Bay did not know the pillbox existed before they attacked

A World War Two pillbox disguised as a derelict cottage has been given Grade II listed status.

The outpost was built on Hemscott Hill in Northumberland between 1940 and 1941 to defend Druridge Bay from invasion.

Historic England said it was unusual because, unlike the other bunkers found around the country, this one was disguised as a roofless cottage.

It has been listed as part of plans to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

"This unusual pillbox in Druridge Bay was built in a conspicuous place and has walls of differing heights, creating the impression of a ruined civilian building," the spokesman said.

He added: "While the more standard forms of pillbox are relatively common, individual camouflage designs or those adapted to local circumstances are less so.

"In this exposed location, a traditional pillbox would not have been successful. It was paramount that the building was convincing so the enemy would not realise it was a defensive feature."

The pillbox is "virtually unaltered" and includes original features such as a protective blast wall and shelves that served as elbow rests.