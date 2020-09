Daryl Fowler stab death: Man charged with murder Published duration 6 minutes ago

image copyright Northumbria Police image caption Daryl Fowler was found lying in the street and died of stab wounds in hospital, police said

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in a street.

Daryl Fowler, 28, died of stab wounds after being found in Chevington, on the Leam Lane Estate in Gateshead, at 20:00 BST on Friday.

Lee Wall, of Chevington, has been charged with his murder and Emma Brown, 39, also of Chevington, has been charged with assisting an offender.