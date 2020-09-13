Gateshead murder probe: Victim named as Daryl Fowler
A 28-year-old man found lying fatally stabbed in a street has been named by police.
Officers were called to Chevington, on the Leam Lane Estate in Gateshead, at 20:00 BST on Friday and found Daryl Fowler.
Northumbria Police said he died of stab wounds. In a statement his family said they were "devastated".
Two men arrested in connection with the death are in custody and a woman has been released with no further action.
Officers believe Mr Fowler, of the Leam Lane Estate, was attacked in a nearby house and staggered outside.
His family said: "We are totally devastated at our loss of Daryl. He is going to be such a big miss. Our hearts are breaking right now."
A police spokesman said the death was an "isolated incident" and those involved knew each other.
