Gateshead murder probe: Victim named as Daryl Fowler Published duration 7 minutes ago

image copyright Northumbria Police image caption Daryl Fowler was found lying in the street and died of stab wounds in hospital, police said

A 28-year-old man found lying fatally stabbed in a street has been named by police.

Officers were called to Chevington, on the Leam Lane Estate in Gateshead, at 20:00 BST on Friday and found Daryl Fowler.

Northumbria Police said he died of stab wounds. In a statement his family said they were "devastated".

Two men arrested in connection with the death are in custody and a woman has been released with no further action.

Officers believe Mr Fowler, of the Leam Lane Estate, was attacked in a nearby house and staggered outside.

His family said: "We are totally devastated at our loss of Daryl. He is going to be such a big miss. Our hearts are breaking right now."

A police spokesman said the death was an "isolated incident" and those involved knew each other.

image caption Police believe Daryl Fowler was stabbed in a nearby property and staggered out to the street

