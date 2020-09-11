Sunderland on Coronavirus watchlist after cases spike Published duration 23 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Sunderland Council said there were now 75 cases per 100,000 people - three times higher than the national rate

Sunderland has been added to Public Health England's watchlist with a warning the city is "close" to a local lockdown.

Sunderland Council said there were 244 new cases in seven days - 75 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than the national rate.

Council leader Graeme Miller said there would be "enhanced support" but warned a city lockdown was "close".

Areas on the "enhanced support" watchlist are given additional resources by the government, such as greater levels of testing.

Mr Miller said: "At the moment this is about support for Sunderland, not restrictions.

"Yet, we are very close to a local lockdown if there is not a rapid and drastic reduction in the number of cases.

"The virus is spreading across Sunderland and we need to work together to stop it."

'Enhanced support'

Gateshead said cases had more than trebled in the past seven days with 113 new ones in the first week of September, equating to about 55 cases per 100,000 people.

Newcastle City Council said there had been 145 new cases in the past seven days, equating to 48 cases per 100,000 people.

The authority's director of public health, Eugene Milne, said almost 60% of people in the city who tested positive in the past two weeks were from the 18 to 30 age group.

Alice Wiseman, director of public health at neighbouring Gateshead Council, described the situation as "extremely worrying".

Enhanced support is the second of three tiers on the watchlist with the highest level resulting in government intervention in a bid to help slow the spread of the virus.