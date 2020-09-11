Stanley travel agent arrested over fraudulent holidays Published duration 58 minutes ago

An independent travel agent suspected of fraudulently selling discount holidays could have had hundreds of customers, police have said.

Lyne Barlow, 37, from Stanley, County Durham, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of fraud after complaints.

Durham Police said social media pages had been removed.

Durham Police said: "We are in the early stages of what is likely to be a complex and lengthy investigation."

Police said: "We are currently speaking to several potential victims. It is thought the number of customers runs into the hundreds.

"Anyone who believes they may be a victim and has not yet been in contact with Durham Constabulary is asked to report it by emailing opwentletrapdurham.pnn.police.uk ."

Ms Barlow has been released on bail.

