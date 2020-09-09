Woolford deaths: Son killed mother and took own life Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Janice Woolford died from stab wounds after suffering "controlling" behaviour for years, an inquest heard

A mother who was stabbed to death by her son had called police 17 times over the years, an inquest has heard.

Janice Woolford, 68, was found dead in the home she shared with her son Michael, 44, in Tunstall, Sunderland.

An inquest at Sunderland Civic Centre heard that over the years she had asked police to arrest her son for attacks but would then want the cases dropped.

Assistant Coroner Karin Welch ruled Mrs Woolford was unlawfully killed and her son's death was suicide.

The hearing was told the victim, found dead at her home in February, had been stabbed eight times, mainly in the head and neck.

Michael Woolford, who did not have a telephone, claim benefits or have a job took a fatal overdose of painkillers after the killing.

Inquiries found that Woolford was "very controlling" of his mother, who had been a widow since he was 18 months old.

Northumbria Police recorded 17 incidents over 22 years, the most serious being when Woolford shot his mother in the face with an air rifle in 2003.

'Proud mother'

She later told a judge that it was accidental and that proceedings against her son should stop.

Det Sgt Euan Campbell, said: "We specifically looked back at the 17 incidents.

"It is documented throughout them that Janice was offered referrals to support agencies a number of times and was also requested to make statements about what had gone on.

"She would essentially report an incident, and if Michael was arrested it was at this point she would want Michael released."

The inquest heard that Woolford had won a place at university but dropped out and was a reclusive alcoholic.

Assistant Coroner Karin Welch said: "It seems clear she was a very independent, proud mother but that, effectively, has ultimately led to her death because she obviously had difficulties with Michael."

image caption Michael Woolford was a reclusive alcoholic who had won a place at university but had dropped out, the inquest heard