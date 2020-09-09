Sunderland fires: Stone-throwing youths attack crews Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Tyne and Wear Fire Service image caption It is believed all three grassland fires were started deliberately

Firefighters have been attacked for the third time in a week by stone-throwing children thought to be as young as 10.

Crews were called to a blaze in Commercial Road, Hendon in Sunderland, on Monday when they were set upon.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it was the third attack in a week - in the first, on 3 September, a crew in Downhill was pelted with stones.

Chief fire officer Chris Lowther said: "Firefighters are not invincible - they're men and women with families."

Mr Lowther said no-one was injured in the attacks but an engine was damaged and had to be taken off the road.

'Deserve respect'

He added: "Our men and women work hard to keep people safe - they deserve respect, not violence and abuse.

"Some of the attackers were as young as 10 years old.

"Parents, do you know where your kids are and what they are doing?"

It is thought all three fires grassland fires were started deliberately.