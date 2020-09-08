Durham University condemns 'abhorrent' online posts Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The university said it "utterly condemns" the comments

Durham University has condemned sexist and offensive comments on social media apparently made by incoming students.

It said it was investigating the "utterly abhorrent" posts.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Jeremy Cook said, if they were found to be "genuine and attributable", those responsible would have "no place at Durham University".

Student Lydia Gibson, who highlighted the posts via the Overheard at Durham Uni Facebook page, said they were unacceptable and not "just lad banter".

The group chat messages discuss sex, drugs and concerns about being accused of rape. One poster says he will sleep with "a different bird every night for a bed".

One comment refers to "posh lads" competing to sleep with the poorest girl.

'Not acceptable'

Ms Gibson said copies of the posts had been shared by a member of the group who "maybe wanted to warn his fellow female students".

"I read these messages and then just thought to myself this is just not acceptable, this isn't just lad banter," she said.

"You can't come to university and think that saying those types of things is OK."

The university was alerted to the posts after they were reported in online student newspaper The Tab.

Mr Cook said the university "utterly condemns the content and behaviour demonstrated in these social media posts".

"If these posts are found to be genuine and attributable, we will take action to ensure that those involved will have no place at Durham University," he said.